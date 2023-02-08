Driver Arrested on Drug Charges After Deadly Head-on Crash Shuts Down 79th Street Causeway

A woman died in a head-on crash Wednesday that shut down the 79th Street Causeway for hours and landed the driver of the car that started the crash behind bars, officials said.

The crash happened near North Bay Village and shut down both directions of the causeway.

Miami Police confirmed four people were taken to the hospital, where one of them — a woman — died. Her identity wasn't released.

Two victims remained in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

The wrong way driver of the car that started the crash, 30-year-old Dionicio Castro, was arrested on drug charges after marijuana, cocaine and another narcotics were found on both Castro and in his car at the crash scene.

Castro was also arrested on a charge for a warrant in a previous case. He has not yet been charged for the crash.