Driver Avoids Prison in Plea Deal for 2020 Valentine's Day Crash That Killed Toddler

A driver who struck and killed a toddler in a Valentine's Day crash in Homestead back in 2020 has avoided prison time but will never drive again as part of a plea deal.

Hanskabell Amargos, 45, was in court Monday to accept the deal in the crash that killed 2-year-old Anthony de Leon.

Under the deal, Amargos will be under community control for two years, followed by ten years of probation. he must also perform 300 hours of community service and was given a permanent revocation of his driver’s license.

The boy's mother, Judy Rojo, spoke about her son during Monday's court hearing.

"He was a happy, kind, energetic and lovable little boy, full of life, a beautiful soul that was taken too soon," Rojo said. "That’s where my worst nightmare starts, there’s nights that I force myself to go to sleep and hoping all of this is a nightmare, but when I open my eyes, I see the emptiness of my room, that’s when reality hits, my son is gone, is never coming back."

Family Photo

Amargos also spoke and apologized to the boy's family.

"I’m so sorry that this happened the way it happened and how it changes multiple lives and multiple families at the same time," he said.

Amargos had been charged with vehicular homicide in the crash that killed de Leon, who was with his family at a flower stand along U.S. 1 when he was struck.

Amargos told NBC 6 that he was test driving cars for his job at a dealership when he was cut off on U.S. 1 and accidentally stepped on his accelerator and not the brakes.

The toddler's family later reached a settlement with the dealership where Amargos had worked.

"Instead of me asking my son what he wants for his birthday, I find myself asking what color roses I take to the cemetery," Rojo said. "I’m a mother today of a six year old, three years have gone by, I don’t have the opportunity anymore to hold, cherish, care for my son, only where he rests."