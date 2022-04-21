Driver Charged in Sawgrass Expressway Hit-and-Run That Injured Motorcyclist

More than a year after a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle on the Sawgrass Expressway, charges have been filed in the hit-and-run that injured the woman rider.

Edwin Vallejo, 62, was heading north approaching Commercial Boulevard in Sunrise when he drove on the shoulder, passed the motorcycle, pulled in front, and hit the brakes, according to the crash report.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Beth Ann Charlton struck the SUV, fell off the motorcycle, hit the roadway, suffered several injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was able to give Florida Highway Patrol investigators a description of Vallejo and the license tag number on his SUV.

Vallejo was the registered owner of a black Dodge Journey with rear-end damage.

When investigators questioned him, Vallejo said he was just trying to get away from the motorcycle and sped away because he was, "scared and panicked," the FHP report said.

The collision happened about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2021, but Vallejo was arrested Wednesday.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury and reckless driving. He was being held in the Broward County Jail on $5,100 bond, records show.