Driver Cited After Fatally Striking 2 Cyclists on Rickenbacker Causeway

The driver of a Jeep who struck and killed two bicyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday has been given several citations, officials said.

Miami Police officials confirmed Monday that the driver involved who had been detained was released and given several citations. The driver's identity hasn't been released.

Police said an adult male and adult female were struck and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue on Sunday afternoon. Their identities also haven't been released.

Witnesses said a number of people rushed to try to help, but the cyclists' injuries were too severe.

"He ran them over...killed them instantly," witness Biagio Mazzeo said. "It's really, really sad."

Witnesses said there were multiple occupants in the Jeep when it struck both cyclists.

The incident remains under investigation.

