Driver that slammed SUV into woman's Lauderhill home suffered medical emergency: Police

The driver of an SUV that slammed into a woman's Lauderhill home Sunday evening suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, police confirmed to NBC6.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on NW 16th Street in Lauderhill.

The homeowner, Mary Jackson, described the scary moments a silver SUV plowed into her home and burst into flames.

“We ran outside to see what was going on, and it was a car in front of the house on fire,” Jackson said. “Then we look, and there’s a big hole in the wall in our house.”

She said she called 911. When crews got there, they pulled the driver out.

“The lady was inside and seemed like her head went through the windshield because she was bleeding very bad,” Jackson said. “I think she was semi-conscious, but there was so much blood, it’s hard to say."

According to Lauderhill Police, the preliminary investigation found that the driver, an elderly woman, suffered a medical emergency while she was driving.

Police said she lost control of the vehicle, and it collided with the home. After the crash, she was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson said the SUV crashed into the closet inside her bedroom.

“Everything came flying, all the cement,” she said.

Jackson said in the 50 years she’s been living there, nothing like this has ever happened.