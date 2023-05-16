Driver Crashes Into Several Cars at Miami Gardens Dealership

A driver landed in the hospital Tuesday after they swerved to avoid a bicyclist and crashed into a Miami Gardens dealership, hitting five cars.

The crash happened after 9 p.m. at the Florida Fine Cars dealership in the 21100 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue, according to Miami Gardens Police.

The driver, in a Toyota Camry, was traveling north when they swerved and caused the vehicle to spin across multiple lanes before crashing into the dealership lot.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.