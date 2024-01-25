Driver critical after being pulled from car that crashed into Fort Lauderdale canal

A driver was rushed to the hospital after he had to be pulled from his car that crashed into a Fort Lauderdale canal Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 12:15 p.m. when the vehicle went into a canal in the 5100 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said.

The car and driver became fully submerged.

Police and fire rescue crews responded and were able to get the male driver out of the vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He was given CPR and rushed to Florida Medical Center in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

Two officers also suffered minor injuries in the incident, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.