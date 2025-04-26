Cooper City

Driver dead after crashed car seen fully engulfed in flames in Cooper City: BSO

According to the Broward Sherriff's Office, deputies received reports of a crash at around 1 a.m., near the 8300 block of Sheridan Street

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in Cooper City Saturday morning after a driver died in a fiery crash, deputies said.



Video at the scene showed the car fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators said, the car crashed into a tree in the area and caught one fire.

When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews extinguished the flames, the driver was pronounced deceased.

Their identity has not been disclosed as the investigation into the crash continues.

This article tagged under:

Cooper City
