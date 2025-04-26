An investigation is underway in Cooper City Saturday morning after a driver died in a fiery crash, deputies said.
According to the Broward Sherriff's Office, deputies received reports of a crash at around 1 a.m., near the 8300 block of Sheridan Street.
Investigators said, the car crashed into a tree in the area and caught one fire.
When Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews extinguished the flames, the driver was pronounced deceased.
Their identity has not been disclosed as the investigation into the crash continues.