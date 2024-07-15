Driver dead, car completely destroyed after crash in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in northwest Miami-Dade early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the 7200 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, near State Road 9 in Gladeview.

According to Miami-Dade Police, this was a single car accident and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and saw a car completely destroyed after it appeared to have crashed into a concrete pillar. The car was mangled with significant damage to its front and back ends.

First responders were seen taking the body away on a stretcher which they covered with a tarp.

Authorities have not yet released details about the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check with NBC6 for updates.