Broward County

Driver dead, several injured after ‘reckless' wrong-way crash in Plantation

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver is dead after officials say they drove recklessly and on the wrong side of the road and crashed into other cars Wednesday in Plantation.

The crash happened before 7:30 p.m. near University Drive and Marcano Boulevard.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an officer saw the driver commit a traffic violation on Florida's Turnpike. The car didn't even stop after the trooper turned on their lights.

The driver was driving recklessly and at high speeds as the trooper pursued them.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Eventually, the driver started going on the wrong side of the road and hit a car, then went head-on into a second one, and then collided with a third car, officials said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The subject was found dead inside the vehicle.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us