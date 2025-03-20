Driver dead, several injured after ‘reckless' wrong-way crash in Plantation

A driver is dead after officials say they drove recklessly and on the wrong side of the road and crashed into other cars Wednesday in Plantation.

The crash happened before 7:30 p.m. near University Drive and Marcano Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an officer saw the driver commit a traffic violation on Florida's Turnpike. The car didn't even stop after the trooper turned on their lights.

The driver was driving recklessly and at high speeds as the trooper pursued them.

Eventually, the driver started going on the wrong side of the road and hit a car, then went head-on into a second one, and then collided with a third car, officials said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The subject was found dead inside the vehicle.

