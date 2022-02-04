Driver Dies After Being Ejected From Car in NW Miami-Dade Crash

A driver was killed after he was ejected from a car during a crash in northwest Miami-Dade Friday morning, officials said.

The two-car crash happened in the area of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street just after 6 a.m.

Miami-Dade Police officials said there was some sort of impact that sent both vehicles onto the sidewalk and into a pole.

“At one point, there was an impact. Now, we don’t want to say who was doing what because of the fact that it’s way too early to tell," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. "Were they trying to switch lanes? Was one car trying to switch lanes to the other? It’s hard to tell at this point, too early in the investigation.”

The 47-year-old driver of one vehicle involved, a white sedan, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene but has not been identified by police.

“In this particular case perhaps, it may have kept that person inside of the vehicle and he’d be with us today,” Zabaleta said.

The 42-year-old driver of the red SUV involved was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.