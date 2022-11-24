Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal

Investigators were at the scene Thursday morning of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs, claiming the life of the driver inside.
Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, with police finding the car submerged in the water.
The driver inside, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Investigators have not released additional details at this time.
