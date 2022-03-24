Driver Dies After Car Hits 11-Foot Alligator Near Tampa: Deputies

A man was killed early Thursday morning after the car he was driving struck an 11-foot alligator near Tampa.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place in the town of Lithia, when 59-year-old John Hopkins was heading east and struck the gator as it was sitting in the roadway.

After striking the animal, Hopkins' car went off the road and rolled into a ditch according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Passing motorists called 911, but Hopkins died at the scene.

The alligator involved also died.

Deputies have not released additional information about the case at this time.

