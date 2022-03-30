Driver Dies After Rollover Crash on Palmetto Expressway: FHP

Troopers are investigating an early morning rollover crash on a Miami-Dade roadway that killed the driver after he was ejected from his vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place just after 2:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to the FHP, a white Infinity SUV was traveling east when it lost control and went off the road before colliding with a guardrail. The SUV later went through that rail, hitting two trees on an embankment.

The SUV rolled off the embankment before landing on a grass shoulder near Northwest 167th Street. The male driver, who was the only person inside the SUV, was ejected and died at the scene.

Investigators have not released the driver's identity at this time as an investigation continues.

