Driver Dies After Truck Hits Concrete Poll on I-95 in Miami-Dade: FHP

Troopers say the crash took place around 10:15 a.m. near the exit to the Palmetto Expressway, when a Chevrolet pickup truck lost control

Lanes of a major Miami-Dade County roadway were closed Sunday due to a fatal morning crash.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash took place around 10:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-95 near the exit to the Palmetto Expressway, when a Chevrolet pickup truck lost control and struck a concrete pillar.

The driver of the truck, who was the only one inside at the time, died at the scene.

FHP troopers and Miami-Dade Police officers closed off the roadway to drivers while their investigation continues.

