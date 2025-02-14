Driver faces charges after shooting leads to chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade

A Fort Lauderdale man is facing multiple charges for allegedly fleeing after a shooting in Broward and leading officers on a chase that ended on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade that prompted a large law enforcement response.

Tyrese Peniel Delva, 25, was charged with fleeing/eluding police and resisting an officer without violence after Thursday's events, according to an arrest report.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began around 11 a.m. when deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 4100 block of Southwest 19th Street. A witness told 911 she heard around five or six gunshots and someone arguing, according to the arrest report.

BSO Tyrese Delva

As deputies arrived, they spotted a black Nissan speeding away from the area and running through stop signs. A pursuit ensued involving BSO and multiple other agencies.

The chase began near Pembroke Road in West Park, went through Florida's Turnpike, SR 826, and eventually the incident ended on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street, where a car could be seen facing the wrong direction.

According to the arrest report, the Nissan crashed into several vehicles on northbound I-95, and a male and female were seen fleeing from the car on foot, leaving it parked on the highway.

The suspect was later identified as Delva, and officers later found his license was suspended back in 2023.

Officers from multiple agencies were seen searching the area near the highway before they were seen taking a man into custody.

The mother of Delva's child was with him inside the car. She was also taken into custody at the scene.

NBC6 A suspect is taken into custody after a reported chase on I-95 in Miami-Dade.

The end of the chase happened near Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy, which was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Officials said no victims were found in West Park after the report of shots fired. The incident remains under investigation.

