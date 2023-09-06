Crime and Courts

Lamborghini driver says he drank champagne on a yacht near LIV nightclub before causing fatal crash on causeway

Alejandro Hall, 24, was charged with vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man accused of causing a deadly multi-car crash on the 79th Street Causeway on Labor Day went before a judge Wednesday for the first time.

Juan Da Costa Berruti, 38, was inside the Hyundai Elantra that Alejandro Hall, 24, allegedly crashed into. Hall, who was driving a Lamborghini Urus, claimed he was trying to make an evasive maneuver but lost control and slammed into the car Da Costa was driving. Hall’s car also crashed into two other vehicles.

Da Costa was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

GoFundMe
Juan Da Costa Berruti
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hall, a Georgia native, told police he was heading to an Airbnb after leaving a dock near LIV nightclub where he was on a yacht drinking cups of champagne. He was charged with vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended license.

DaCosta's relatives wrote in a GoFundMe page that he had just arrived from Uruguay to Miami. He taught his favorite sport, basketball, to underserved communities. He leaves behind his dad, brother, girlfriend and many other family members and friends.

“We are all devastated by Andy’s tragic loss and were not prepared for the high cost of a funeral service,” stated a relative on the GoFundMe page.

Local

North Miami Beach 3 hours ago

Teens carjacked Uber driver at gunpoint in North Miami Beach before chase, crash: Police

Florida 12 hours ago

WATCH: Three-legged bear breaks into Florida patio, drinks 2 White Claws

Hall’s private attorney Albert Quirantes argued Wednesday that the State Attorney’s Office got ahead of themselves by filing these charges since the blood tests are not back yet.

“The State jumps to the conclusion immediately that the person is guilty of homicide where they are guilty of an infraction that caused the death. There is a law that punishes that,” Quirantes said.

Judge Mindy Glazer granted Hall a $80,000 bond. State attorneys warned more charges could be coming.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us