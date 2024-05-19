Driver facing DUI charges after violent crash killed motorcyclist in Miami Shores

A man is facing DUI charges after a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Miami Shores on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the area of North Miami Avenue and NW 108th Street.

Miami-Dade Police said Carlos Humberto Fabian, of North Bay Village, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on north on North Miami Avenue approaching NE 10th Street when he veered off the roadway and into the southbound lanes.

He then allegedly collided with a Hyundai Sedan and motorcycle that were traveling in those southbound lanes, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Jenkins, died at the scene, while a woman who was a passenger on his motorcycle was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Cameras captured the damaged motorcycle on the scene while firefighters could be seen trying to crack open the trunk of another car involved.

Crews also appeared to place a white sheet over a body.

A witness taking an Uber ride said car was coming down the wrong side of the road and struck the tail end of the car he was in, before spinning and hitting three other vehicles.

Fabian is facing several DUI charges in connection to the deadly crash.