Driver facing DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide in Miami Shores crash that killed motorcyclist

A suspected drunk driver is facing updated charges after a horrific crash killed a motorcyclist in Miami Shores earlier this month.

Carlos Humberto Fabian returned to bond court Tuesday and now faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and reckless driving in connection to the May 19 crash that killed 36-year-old motorcyclist Bobby Jenkins.

An arrest report revealed that Fabian had been allegedly day-drinking with a date ahead of the crash.

The collision happened around 3 a.m. in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 108th Street and involved several vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police said Fabian, of North Bay Village, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta northbound on North Miami Avenue approaching Northeast 10th Street when he veered off the roadway and into the southbound lanes.

Carlos Fabian mugshot

He then allegedly collided with a Hyundai Sedan and motorcycle that were traveling in those southbound lanes, according to Miami-Dade Police. Fabian's collision with the motorcycle was head-on, according to an arrest report.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Jenkins, died at the scene. He was a father to a 16-year-old.

Jenkins' passenger, Lindsey Laquerre, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. She suffered a broken pelvis, broken femur and head concussion, according to the report.

"I spent some time with her. We laughed and talked and everything seems good right now compared to the way she came in and we are hoping that everything will be better," Laquerre's friend, Samuel, told NBC6 the day after the crash.

Family Photo Bobby Jenkins

An Uber driver who was also involved claimed that Fabian approached him after the crash to apologize for causing the collision.

Detectives discovered a cell phone in Fabian's car that belonged to a woman he had been on a date with, the report stated.

During an interview with the woman, she revealed to detectives that she had been on a date with Fabian from about 3:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. and he mistakenly kept her phone when they parted ways.

She claims the two went to several different locations for alcoholic drinks throughout their time together, the report stated.

Cameras captured the damaged motorcycle on the scene while firefighters could be seen trying to crack open the trunk of another car involved. Crews also appeared to place a white sheet over a body.

In Fabian's initial bond court appearance following the crash, a judge ordered house arrest with a GPS monitor for the 41-year-old and set his bond at $2,000,000.