Driver Fatally Strikes Construction Worker, Flees Scene on I-95 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an early morning crash in Broward County where they say a driver struck and killed a construction worker and fled the scene.

FHP officials say the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, where the male worker was struck and died at the scene.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Officials have not released his identity at this time.

After the crash, FHP investigators say the car involved fled the scene. A description of the car has not been released.

General purpose lanes remained open and the express lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.