Driver Fatally Strikes Construction Worker, Flees Scene on I-95 in Broward: FHP

FHP officials say the crash took place on the northbound express lanes of I-95 near Sample Road

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an early morning crash in Broward County where they say a driver struck and killed a construction worker and fled the scene.

FHP officials say the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, where the male worker was struck and died at the scene.

Officials have not released his identity at this time.

After the crash, FHP investigators say the car involved fled the scene. A description of the car has not been released.

General purpose lanes remained open and the express lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.

