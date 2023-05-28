Driver Flees After Crashing Slingshot Motorcycle on Miami Beach Sidewalk

Surveillance footage captured the moments where a driver crashed the Slingshot three-wheel motorcycle they were driving onto a sidewalk in Miami Beach before fleeing the scene.

Video given to NBC6 by Mitch Novick showed the crash. The vehicle is seen going back and forth on the roadway hitting things before crashing and coming to a stop.

The driver, who was not identified, runs away from the vehicle and takes off a ski mask before fleeing the scene.

Miami Beach Police have not released any details at this time on if the Slingshot was stolen or if there is an investigation.