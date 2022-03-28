Miami-Dade County

Driver Flees After Intentionally Running Over Woman in NW Miami-Dade: Police

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Police are searching for a driver who they say intentionally drove over a woman in northwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the woman suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us