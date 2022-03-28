Driver Flees After Intentionally Running Over Woman in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are searching for a driver who they say intentionally drove over a woman in northwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 2800 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the woman suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep, police said.

No other information was immediately known.

