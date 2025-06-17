Fort Lauderdale

Driver flees from officers, leaves 2 children inside car in Fort Lauderdale: Police

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning after a man fled from officers and left two children in a car, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers saw a vehicle driving recklessly along Northeast 62nd Street and they attempted to do a traffic stop.

Police said the driver didn't stop and fled from officers.

Officers would then find the vehicle abandoned in the 1700 block of NE 56th Street and said two children were inside the car.

The children were not injured and were eventually returned to their mother.

Police are now working to find the driver.

