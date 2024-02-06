Driver flees scene on foot after striking, killing person on scooter in NW Miami-Dade

The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for a driver who allegedly struck a scooter early Tuesday morning and fled the scene.

According to MDPD, the hit-and-run crash happened as the driver was heading northbound on NW 22nd Avenue.

The driver struck the scooter and then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Video from the scene captured by NBC6 shows the mangled vehicle with the scooter still attached to the front from the impact.

The victim's body was also seen covered by a yellow tarp on the ground as debris filled the streets.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.