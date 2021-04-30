Driver Flees Traffic Stop, Hits Pedestrian Then Dies After Rollover Crash in Broward

A driver who fled a traffic stop and struck a pedestrian while fleeing police was killed after a violent rollover crash in Broward County Thursday night, officials said.

Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers tried to stop a black Mercedes sedan in the 6700 block of Miramar Parkway.

The driver fled and headed south on Southwest 64th Avenue, where the Mercedes struck a pedestrian who was crossing in the 3400 block, officials said.

Officers followed the car as it made its way back onto Miramar Parkway heading east.

The Mercedes eventually crashed into multiple light poles and overturned in the 4600 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses said the car \erupted in flames after flipping over.

"He hit the poles and he flip out three times and then it went on fire," witness Camille Moustardy said. "We were outside and tried to close the door to close the business. After that I saw someone flipped inside the car."

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released.

The pedestrian who was struck was being treated for their injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.