Driver for Amazon contractor accused of stealing packages in Miami-Dade

A driver who was working for an Amazon contractor was arrested after he was caught stealing packages and dumping the boxes in Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Adrian Barrera, 32, was arrested Friday on charges including grand theft of cargo, violating Florida litter law, and possession of a controlled substance-crystal meth, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Barrera was arrested at a Lowe's on Southwest 137th Avenue after an employee spotted a man dumping several boxes from the back of a white box truck into the parking lot.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded and saw Barrera dumping the boxes and took him into custody.

Barrera told investigators he worked for a third party contractor for Amazon and a day earlier he'd picked up 13 pallets of Amazon products worth about $45,000 from a distribution center, the report said.

The pallets contained boxes marked with Amazon labels and addressed to different customers, and Barrera said he was supposed to take them to different Amazon locations in Miami-Dade and Monroe, the report said.

Instead, he was emptying the merchandise out and discarding the boxes, authorities said.

When authorities searched the truck, they found crystal meth inside a container in the front door side pocket, the report said.

Barrera was booked into jail and later appeared before a judge, who set his bond at $10,000.