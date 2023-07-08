Broward

Driver found with fatal gunshot wound in Lauderhill after crashing into parked car

Police are investigating after finding the unidentified male in the front seat of a red Honda who had crashed into a parked car.

Lauderhill Police are investigating after a driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head, sending his vehicle crashing into a parked car.

Authorities said they had received calls in reference to a traffic crash at 2270 NW 52nd Avenue at approximately 11:37 p.m. Friday. A police department spokesperson said that further information indicated that one of the drivers had been shot.

On scene, officers reported finding a red Honda that had veered off the road and hit a parked vehicle. First responders said that the driver of the Honda, a Black male, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not confirmed whether there was anyone else in the Honda with the driver who was killed, nor when or from where the gunfire came.

Crime scene investigators could be seen placing markers around the impacted vehicles, and taking photographs of the red Honda before wrapping up the driver's side window.

Although a spokesperson said information gathered at this point is preliminary and subject to change, the spokesperson also noted that, according to investigators, there are no known suspects or a motive.

One resident near the scene of the incident said he saw police cars in the area for several hours into Saturday morning. Another woman said she had just moved to the area, and was concerned about the safety of the neighborhood after hearing what had happened.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers.

