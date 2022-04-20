Driver Goes Around Gates, Hit by Brightline Train in Oakland Park

A driver was hospitalized after they went around the gates and were struck by a Brightline train in Oakland Park Wednesday, company officials said.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Dixie Highway.

Footage showed the mangled car being put on the back of a flatbed truck, and the front of the train damaged.

NBC 6

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene and brought the driver to to an area hospital as a precaution.

Brightline officials said the gates were down at the crossing but the driver went around them.