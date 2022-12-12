Driver Hit Scooter, Struck Homestead Officer Who Responded to Scene: Police

A driver who crashed into a scooter in Homestead Monday also crashed into the police officer who responded to the scene, officials said.

The incident began when the driver rear-ended the scooter in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and Southwest 328th Street, Homestead Police officials said.

The driver of the scooter was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Their identity wasn't released.

Police said the driver who hit the scooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

As the scene was wrapping up, a Homestead officer who'd responded was directing traffic when they were struck by the same driver who rear-ended the scooter, officials said.

The officer had to be airlifted to a local hospital where they were in stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene. It was unknown if they might be charged or be given any citations.

"Move over for first responders, tow truck drivers, and road rangers. Traffic scenes are dangerous, be extra courteous of fellow motorists," Homestead Police said in a statement. "ALWAYS keep your eyes on the road, and put your phones down."