Driver Hits a Group of People Sitting Outside in Hollywood

A South Florida driver lost control and struck several people sitting outside in Hollywood Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the alley between Harrison Street and Hollywood Boulevard, police said. Video posted on social media showed a group of police officers responding to the scene.

The crash occurred when the driver was traveling east in the alley and then spiraled onto South 20th Avenue.

One person was trauma alerted to Memorial Regional Hospital, according to Hollywood police.

It is unclear how many people in total were injured. Officials are investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.