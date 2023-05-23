Driver Hits Cyclist, Crashes Car Into Braman Motors Dealership in Miami

Police and rescue workers responded after a driver hit a cyclist then crashed into a Braman Motors dealership in Miami Tuesday.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the dealership on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 21st Street.

Aerial fooatge showed the car drove off the roadway and over a sidewalk and grassy area before crashing through a glass window.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed the damage left behind inside the dealership from the crash.

Looks like they hit the spot for a new car😳🚙| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/9hMsrfprs9 — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) May 23, 2023

Police said an elderly driver panicked after hitting the cyclist and ended up reversing into several cars on the street before crashing into the dealership's showroom.

"After the elderly driver hits the bicyclist, he panics, puts it in reverse, strikes three vehicles then goes into Braman Motors where he also strikes other vehicles that are in the showroom and breaks the window to the business," Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega said.

Officials said the employee who usually sits right by the window where the car crashed wasn't working Tuesday. No one inside the dealership was injured.

Police said they checked the driver out and he wasn't injured or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The cyclist, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.