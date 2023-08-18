Broward County

Driver hospitalized after being rescued from car that ended up in Lauderhill canal

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive. Footage showed the car almost completely submerged in the canal

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was hospitalized after she was rescued from her car that ended up submerged in a canal in Lauderhill Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive. Footage showed the car almost completely submerged in the canal.

Lauderhill Police officials said crews responded and rescue divers were able to get the woman out of the car.

The woman was conscious and breathing, and taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyLauderhill
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us