Driver hospitalized after being rescued from car that ended up in Lauderhill canal

A driver was hospitalized after she was rescued from her car that ended up submerged in a canal in Lauderhill Friday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Inverrary Drive. Footage showed the car almost completely submerged in the canal.

Lauderhill Police officials said crews responded and rescue divers were able to get the woman out of the car.

The woman was conscious and breathing, and taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately known.

