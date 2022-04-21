Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot in Fort Lauderdale Intersection: Police

Police are investigating a driver who was shot after possibly being carjacked early Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place just after 3:45 a.m. near the 1300 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police were at the scene investigating, with an officer telling NBC 6 that the driver was shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

#Breaking Update - An officer on scene here — says one man was shot and taken to Broward General.



Police continue investigating the scene… a woman I spoke to said it was an Uber driver who was shot and robbed pic.twitter.com/riEAbK1yqN — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 21, 2022

Police investigators say preliminary reports do not show the shooting to be random or a carjacking, but are suspicious.

