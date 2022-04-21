Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot in Fort Lauderdale Intersection: Police

Police are investigating a driver who was shot after possibly being carjacked early Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.
The incident took place just after 3:45 a.m. near the 1300 block of Northwest 7th Street.
Fort Lauderdale Police were at the scene investigating, with an officer telling NBC 6 that the driver was shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Police investigators say preliminary reports do not show the shooting to be random or a carjacking, but are suspicious.
Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.