Driver Hospitalized After Being Shot in Fort Lauderdale Intersection: Police

The incident took place just after 4:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Northwest 7th Street

Police are investigating a driver who was shot after possibly being carjacked early Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place just after 3:45 a.m. near the 1300 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police were at the scene investigating, with an officer telling NBC 6 that the driver was shot and taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Police investigators say preliminary reports do not show the shooting to be random or a carjacking, but are suspicious.

