Driver Hospitalized After Car Riddled With Bullets in I-95 Shooting in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade early Friday, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the man was behind the wheel of a white Chrysler sedan in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Northwest 103rd Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and someone inside fired multiple gunshots.

The driver was struck by a bullet in his abdomen and drove himself to North Shore Hospital, FHP officials said. He was later brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and was expected to survive.

FHP officials released a photo of the victim's bullet-riddled car. They said the shooting remains under investigation.