Driver Hospitalized After Crash Leaves Car Wrapped Around Tree in Margate

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the car they were driving slammed into a tree in Margate.

Footage from the scene showed the mangled wreck of the car completely wrapped around a tree.

Margate Police said the single-car crash resulted in one person being rushed to an area hospital as a trauma alert. That person's identity and condition were not released.

Investigators did not release additional information on the crash.

