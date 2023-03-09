Driver Hospitalized After Crash Leaves Car Wrapped Around Tree in Margate

A driver was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the car they were driving slammed into a tree in Margate.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Atlantic Boulevard.

Footage from the scene showed the mangled wreck of the car completely wrapped around a tree.

Margate Police said the single-car crash resulted in one person being rushed to an area hospital as a trauma alert. That person's identity and condition were not released.

Investigators did not release additional information on the crash.

