Driver hospitalized after crash with Miami-Dade school bus in Medley

A driver was injured after a crash with a Miami-Dade school bus in Medley on Wednesday, officials said.

Medley Police said the school bus was pulling out of a depot near Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 100th Street when the driver of a Nissan sedan crashed into the bus.

The driver was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital.

There were no children on the bus and the bus driver wasn't injured, police said.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the bus and the Nissan damaged, with a hole in the sedan's windshield and blood smeared on the driver's side door.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.