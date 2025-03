A driver was transported to the hospital Monday morning after they crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, deputies said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 24th Street.

Video from the scene captured the home's fence destroyed and showed the vehicle in the backyard.

Once fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, they transported the driver to a nearby hospital.

Their condition or what led up to the crash remains unknown.