Driver Hospitalized After Possible Road-Rage Shooting on Palmetto Expressway

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Authorities are investigating a shooting on the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade that sent one person to the hospital and may have been the result of a road-rage incident.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes near Northwest 57th Avenue.

Troopers found a black pickup truck with a bullet hole in the rear window and the driver inside suffering from a gunshot wound in the right shoulder.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center with non life-threatening injuries and later transferred to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

FHP continues to investigate the shooting, saying it may have been related to road-rage.

