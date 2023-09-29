Driver caught in crossfire hospitalized after road rage shooting on Bird Road

A driver was in custody and a woman caught in the crossfire was hospitalized Friday after a road rage shooting on Bird Road in southwest Miami-Dade.

The east and westbound lanes of Southwest 40th Street from 112th Avenue and 115th Avenue were shut down for the investigation.

According to investigators, a white BMW and a white GMC van were traveling east on Bird Road when the BMW struck the GMC and attempted to flee.

The GMC followed the BMW, and while both were stuck in traffic, the driver in the GMC exited the vehicle and began to punch the BMW, police said.

The driver in the BMW took out his firearm and fired toward the other driver, and the projectile struck another driver, the woman, in a Volkswagen nearby.

Police said the woman was not the intended target of the shooting. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the GMC was taken into custody. The other driver in the BMW was still at large.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots fired. Footage from the scene showed a black SUV with its windows shattered.

