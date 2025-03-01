Driver hospitalized after semi-tractor trailer rolls over on Alligator Alley

A driver was airlifted Saturday morning after a semi-tractor trailer rolled over near Alligator Alley.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Mile Marker 40, where they found the overturned semi-tractor trailer.

According to BSFR, the driver was trapped inside and suffered significant leg injuries.

Fire Rescue said it took about 90 minutes to extricate the man.

Once he was out, the victim was airlifted to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into the rollover crash.