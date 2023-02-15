Driver Hurt After Crash Involving Brightline Train in Deerfield Beach

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after a crash involving a Brightline train in Deerfield Beach, officials said.

The crash happened at around 3:16 p.m. in the area of Northeast 48th Street and Dixie Highway, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Paramedics transported the driver of the car with minor injuries. Officials didn't release details about what led up to the crash.

In recent crashes involving Brightline trains, two people were killed earlier this month after the high-speed train struck them in Delray Beach.

Last summer, the federal government awarded Brightline a $25 million grant to improve safety along some of the most dangerous tracks in the country.

An NBC 6 Investigators report from July revealed how drivers and pedestrians consistently move onto the tracks when the train comes, causing 85 accidents since 2018, killing 27 people, and injuring 30 others. Broward County nearly doubles Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in deaths, injuries, and total collisions, according to a collision database from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The Deerfield Beach incident is the third crash this week that involved a train. Earlier Wednesday in Hollywood, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train. The day before, a man was hospitalized after he was struck by a train in Doral. Neither of these crashes involved Brightline trains.