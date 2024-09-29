Miami

Driver hurt in armed carjacking near Brickell nightclub: Police

No arrests have been made

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was hurt during an armed carjacking in Brickell on Sunday morning, according to Miami Police.

Police said it happened around 5 a.m. near the Blackbird Ordinary Nightclub located at 729 SW 1st Avenue.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, Miami Police said.

No one was taken into custody. Detectives are investigating.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us