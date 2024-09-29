Driver hurt in armed carjacking near Brickell nightclub: Police

One person was hurt during an armed carjacking in Brickell on Sunday morning, according to Miami Police.
Police said it happened around 5 a.m. near the Blackbird Ordinary Nightclub located at 729 SW 1st Avenue.
The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, Miami Police said.
No one was taken into custody. Detectives are investigating.
