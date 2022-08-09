Driver Identified in May Hit-and-Run in Miami-Dade That Killed Pedestrian: Police

Police have identified a driver they're seeking in connection with a May hit-and-run in northeast Miami-Dade that left a pedestrian dead.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for 30-year-old Sean Michael McEvoy in connection with the fatal May 23 crash at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade Police officials said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim, whose identity hasn't been released, was crossing the street around 5:20 a.m. when they were struck and killed by a Volkswagen Jetta.

Miami-Dade Police

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The vehicle and driver fled the scene without giving aid or calling 911, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of McEvoy to call them at 305-471-2425. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.