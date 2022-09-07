Driver in Deadly Sunny Isles Hit-and-Run Pleads Guilty

A driver is pleading guilty more than a year after hitting and killing an 11-year-old boy who was crossing the road in Sunny Isles.

Anthony Resnick's family spoke in court on Wednesday. They were hoping for a sentence, but the judge wanted more time to review the case. The sentencing is now set for Sept. 21.

Under the current law, the accused driver avoids any criminal charges.

“All (the driver) has done so far is have to pay a fine of $180 for running the red light," Resnick's sister said in court Wednesday. "I personally think my brother’s life was way more than $180."

Resnick’s family sat in court next to his pictures. His mom and sister broke down as they addressed the judge.

The driver, Samantha Toussaint, sat listening wearing sunglasses and a mask.

“She showed no remorse, no sorry, and me as a mother was waiting for it in the hospital,” said Resnick's mom, Inna Trakhtenberg.

Investigators say Resnick was hit by a car in early February of last year while crossing Sunny Isles Boulevard with his sister. Video shows Toussaint's red Mercedes blowing through a red light.

“Sixteen seconds the driver had to look and see where she was going and just blew through the red light. Anthony is walking, holding his sister’s hand and she has to live seeing this,” said the Resnick family attorney Judd Rosen.

According to the court, Toussaint has previous license suspensions and a list of citations. Now, it’s up to the judge to determine how long her license will be suspended.

“Anthony was an incredibly kind little boy," said his brother, Vitaly Resnick. “He was a great athlete, a great dancer. He was like a bright light in every room that he walked into.”

The family wants their tragedy to set an example for others — to pay attention when you are behind the wheel.

“That’s our goal is to save lives in the future just like Anthony did with his organs,” said his brother.

Anthony saved three lives by donating his organs.

The most the driver can receive is a 10-year driver’s license suspension. The boy's family is now pushing for new legislation that will change the law and allow drivers to be charged criminally when someone dies during a traffic violation.