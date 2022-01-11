Driver Injured in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

One person was hospitalized after a reported road rage shooting in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday.
Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed a shooting happened in the area of Northwest 36th Street and State Road 7 that left one person hospitalized with non-life threatening inuries.
Officials said investigators are still looking into what led to the shooting but witnesses said it was a case of road rage.
One witness said the driver of a truck got out and started running after the driver of a grey or silver sedan then started shooting.
Evidence markers and blood were seen not far from the sedan.
No other information was immediately known.
