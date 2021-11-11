Broward County

Driver Injured in Shooting on Sawgrass Expressway in Broward

A driver was injured in a shooting on the Sawgrass Expressway Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of State Road 7 in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 63-year-old victim was driving a Nissan Altima when a Mercedes pulled alongside him and the driver opened fire twice.

One of the bullets shattered the passenger side window of the Altima, leaving the driver with minor injuries from the shattered glass, officials said.

The Mercedes exited at State Road 7, while the Altima driver pulled over and called authorities.

Authorities didn't give a possible motive for the shooting.

Officials said the Mercedes driver was between 25 and 30 years old and had a female passenger.

The incident remains under investigation.

