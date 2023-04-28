Driver Is ‘Happy to Be Alive' After Wrong Way Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

A major crash involving a wrong-way driver closed all southbound lanes for several hours Friday morning on Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The crash took place just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Northwest 199th Street.

Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided with a Toyota pickup truck.

Michael Calixte, the driver of the pickup truck, said he was on his way to work this morning when he tried to dodge the crash.

“I was driving south, but for some reason I saw a light coming toward me,” said Michael Calixte, who was driving the truck involved in the crash. “I pull on the right. When I pull on the right, the person pulled on the right. I pulled back on the left, the person pulled back on the left."

Calixte sustained minor injuries, but the driver of the Camaro sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers say they had to cut through the top of the Camaro to reach for the driver stuck inside. He was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he remains in critical condition.

"I'm just happy to be alive,” said Calixte.

FHP investigators did not release more information on the crash, including if speed or alcohol played a factor.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area for much of the morning rush hour as an investigation continues. All lanes reopened to drivers shortly after 8 a.m.