Driver Killed After Car Split in Half by Crash in Country Walk

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a crash that left one driver dead and another critically injured in Country Walk on Tuesday.

MDPD says units responded to the area of 137th Avenue and Southwest 146th Street at 1:30 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound ran a red light and struck another vehicle, then a pole, according to police.

Overhead video from the scene shows two wrecked cars — one of which was split in half.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported both drivers to Jackson South Medical Center. The driver of the first vehicle died at the hospital, while the second driver remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back NBC 6 for updates.