An investigation is underway in Deerfield Beach following a deadly crash that happened Monday morning, deputies said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of a crash in the 600 block of East Sample Road around 4:25 a.m.

Deputies said that the driver of a 2013 BMV was traveling westbound on East Sample Road when the driver lost control of the car.

The car then started spinning, crossed a raised center median and entered the eastbound lanes of East Sample Road.

As the car kept spinning, it struck a concrete light pole and then ended at a sidewalk.

Once Pompano Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, they pronounced the driver dead. Their identity was not disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.

